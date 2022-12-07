Digital marketing and its importance will be the focus of the last Business over Breakfast meeting for the year in Boorowa next week.
The Boorowa Business Chamber has invited two special guests to address the meeting which will be held at Pepper's Cafe on Wednesday, December 14, starting at 7.30am.
Guest panelists will be Michele Justin from Jus10 Consulting and Alexandra MacAlpine from The Social Herd.
A spokeperson for the Business Chamber, Mel Whitechurch, provided the following biographies for the guest speakers.
"Michele Justin from Jus10 Consulting is a highly-skilled business support professional with a depth of knowledge across many business functions, including social media engagement and marketing campaigns.
"With experience in developing accessible content for digital platforms including websites, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, she can back up this creative content with strategic leveraging of delivery methods while aligning with both the organisation's and the social media platform's editorial standards.
"Michele utilises her creativity, business acumen, strong digital literacy and focuses on quality to successfully deliver on digital projects such as implementing new software integration, designing marketing campaigns and leading social media communications strategies.
"Most recently Michele has been engaged by familiar local businessman Charlie Arnott - The Regenerative Journey to assist with business development and streamlining process into 2023/2024.
"Alexandra McAlpine is based on a sheep and grazing property near Grenfell and launched The Social Herd in 2020, a photography and marketing business which is focused solely on helping rural and regional based businesses with their strategic and creative marketing requirements.
"Working with clients within the agricultural, hospitality, and home and lifestyle industries, Alexandra is passionate about developing quality print and digital content campaigns for rural and regional businesses that connect with their target audiences.
"With a background in design and photography, and over eight years experience working within the marketing and communications sector for both private and public enterprises. Alexandra loves utilising her creative skills to assist in implementing authentic end to end marketing campaigns via a variety of print and digital channels.
"Alexandra works with businesses across the Central West, the Riverina, Northern New South Wales and Victoria and loves to travel, often pulling over on the side of the road to capture aerial landscapes with her drone."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
