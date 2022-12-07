Shoot off needed to determine November shoot winner

Boorowa Gun Clubs November competition shoot was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
The first event of the day was the 25 target Young Guns and Ammo Handicap, Mark Skinner and Chris Oehm were tied both on 25/25 so had to shoot off for first and second, Mark won the shoot off with a score of 6/6.
Three people scored 24/24 so had to shoot off for third place Tracey Barton, Eddie Cummings and Xavier Thompson shot off with Tracey winning the shoot off to take third place in the handicap event with a shoot off score of 12/12.
The second event of the day was the 30 target Double barrel presidents Cup Championship sponsored by Boorowa Gun Club President Geoffrey Mason.
Ten shooters scored 30/30 with 3 rounds shot DB then the shoot off changed to Point score to achieve a final result. The last two standing were Dan Power and Damian Rowett.
Dan won the overall event with a shoot off score of 117/117.
Damian took 1st in AA with Tracey Barton coming second. Mark Skinner was the best in A grade and in second place was Peter Hart.
Eddie Cummings won B grade after a shoot of with Brian Frost who took second place.
Xavier Thompson won C grade with Jenny Twarloh coming second after a shoot off.
The third event of the day was the Central Zone 25 pair Double Rise.
This event was originally planned for the October shoot which was abandoned due to flooding.
The overall winner and seemingly unbeatable on the day was Dan Power who skinned the event with a 48/50.
Three AA shooters were tied on 45/50 Tracey Barton, Damian Rowett Steve Schiller with a gripping shoot off Tracey took the honours, first in AA.
Then a further duel for second place ensued with Damian Rowett scraping in 1 point ahead of Steve.
The best in A grade was our own Justin Smith with a 38/50 and Thomas Sheridan second with a 37/50.
Wendy Barton won B grade with a 43/50 and Giulio Serafin came second on 42/50.
There was a disproportionate amount of shooters in C grade and the best of them was Milton Maurice who took C grade with a score of 41/50, second in C was Mark Skinner with a 38/50.
The final event was the 45 target Medley event.
This event was originally scheduled to be a Night Event but the management decided to bring it forward as the first three events had been finalised by 3.30pm.
The overall winner of the medley event was Dan Power with a score of 75/75.
AA was shared between Steve Schiller and Tracey Barton both tied with a 74/75. A grade was won by Giulio Serafin with a score of 71/75 David Jarvis took second with a score of 69/75.
B grade was won by Eddie Cummings with a score of 72/75 Angus Ricketts came second with a 71/75. C grade was won by Jenny Twarloh with a score of 65/75 with Floyd Cummings coming second on 62/75
The overall high Gun for the day was Dan Power with a score of 175/180.
The Junior High Gun was won by Xavier Thompson with 138/180.
The ladies High Gun was won by Tracey Barton with 173/180, and the Veterans High Gun was won by Giulio Serafin with a 164/180.
With thanks as always to our sponsors including Young Guns and Ammo, Geoffrey Mason, Christopher Oehm and J and A Geotech testing.
Boorowa Gun Club's final competition of the year. The Xmas shoot will be held on Saturday 17th December commencing at 11.00am. Great prizes on offer as usual including Xmas Hams for the High Gun winners.
The Club will be closed for practice for the balance of the year and the first three weeks in January.
The first Tuesday night practice in 2023 will be held on Tuesday, January 24.
If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting.
The Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and for beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm.
All Ages and abilities 12 years and up, Photo ID is required.
