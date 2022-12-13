Boorowa News
Joshua Karchinsky receives Bert Evans Scholarship

December 13 2022 - 12:33pm
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke with Boorowa apprentice Joshua Karchinsy, recipient of the Bert Evans Scholarship to assist his electrician training. Photo supplied.

Boorowa's Joshua Karchinsy has been awarded a prestigious NSW Coalition Government scholarship which lends a helping hand to apprentices facing hardship in their study.

Local News

