Boorowa set to grow after approval of subdivision

Boorowa is set to expand following the approval of a new 128 lot subdivision for the town.
The land located on the corner of Long Street and Rye Park Road currently comprises four large lots which will be subdivided into 128 lots and become known as Donohoes Estate.
The subdivision approval will require new roads to be constructed, tree removal and infrastructure works and it was passed unanimously by Hilltops Council at its November meeting.
Local real estate agent, Justin Fleming, said the land developers are Tim and Dan Murphy who are Sydney based but have strong connections to the Boorowa area.
According to Mr Fleming, who spoke on behalf of the developers, the next stage in the process is to have engineers drawings done and obtain a subdivison works certificate.
"Lot sizes in the subdivison will vary from 1,250 sq metres right up to 16,000 sq metres or approximately four acres.
"The developers are very keen to make sure they create a development that is sympathetic to Boorowa with wide streets and parklands.
"All blocks will be serviced with water, sewer, power and gas. Streets will be sealed, there will be street lighting and kerb and gutter.
"Blocks are expected to be offered for sale off the plan by around the middle of 2023.
"The developers are determined to do a really good job with this subdivision, something that both they and the Hilltops generally can be proud of." Mr Fleming said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
