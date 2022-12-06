So close for Crocs in first division cricket

The Boorowa Crocs came within an over of defending 104 against Stockinbingal in their Division One match last Saturday.
Batting first Boorowa put together 7-104 off their 20 overs with Stock reaching the 107 after 19th overs.
Boorowa's top order set the platform for a much higher score with Mathew Ackland and Matthew Canellis both getting off to good starts.
Ackland was tragically run out by Jack Caldwell for 26 with Canellis caught by Isaac Mitchell off the bowling of Darion O'Toole for 38.
First drop Jacob Carmody failed to trouble the scorer as was the case with Joshua Carmody with the former bowled by Jack Caldwell and captain Carmody caught by Josh Bradford off Brendan O'Callaghan.
The middle order tried to get the innings back on target but only James Green (11) managed to reach double figures.
Jamie Golden and Chris Dwyer both contributed nine runs while Lachlan O'Mara added one to the Boorowa total which included eight extras, one a leg bye and seven wides.
Stock shared the bowling honours with Steven Barton finishing with 2-29, Jack Caldwell 1-10, Harvey Holt 1-14, Nick Holt 0-10, Brendan O'Callaghan 1-17 and Darion O'Toole 1-23.
Stock struggled in reply with opener Josh Bradford out for 12 followed by Jack Caldwell for 14.
They fired however, in the middle order with Harvey Holt 13, Nick Holt 33 and Scott Meale 22, doing the damage.
Accurate bowling saw Boorowa give away just three extras in a match they could consider as the one that got away.
Chris Dwyer 2-15, Jamie Golden 1-24, Lachlan O'Mara 2-14 and Brendan Whitechurch 2-15 all picked up wickets.
The Crocs came away with a win in the Blooms Chemist Division Two game against Bribbaree Rams.
Winning the toss Rams elected to bat and were in trouble early at 1-1 and 2-19 before opener Joshua Cameron blasted a more than run a ball 69 from 57 deliveries taking the score to 3-102 before Jack Woods was dismissed.
Cameron took the long handle to the Boorowa attack with his innings consisting of nine fours and two sixes before he was dismissed with the score on 116.
Jack Woods provided him with the best support with 26 as the only other batter to reach double figures.
Cameron Johnston picked up 3-15, Wil Stanley 2-16 and Tom Carnell 1-24 for Boorowa who used nine bowlers.
In reply captain Brendan Shean and Wil Stanley made batting look easy for the Crocs.
Both finished with half centuries, Shean contributing 59 off 48 deliveries and Stanley 52 not out off 45 balls.
Both kept the outfielders busy with Shean sending nine deliveries to the fence and two over it.
In similar fashion Stanley hit five fours and two sixes.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
