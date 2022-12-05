An artwork by Boorowa Central School student, Cheyenne Grocott-Robbins, has won the open section in the upstART22 art exhibition in Cowra.
upstART22 is considered as one of the region's foremost annual youth art exhibition and awards. It was opened at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery on Saturday, November 19, by Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West.
upstART22 provides a unique opportunity for young artists to see their work displayed in a leading regional gallery, upstART is open to students in Stages 5 and 6 (years 9, 10, 11 and 12).
This year with the generous assistance of the art teachers from 10 high schools from across the region the Cowra Regional Art Gallery received over 90 artworks for display.
Participating schools are Boorowa Central School, Canowindra High School, Cowra High School, Hennessy Catholic College, The Henry Lawson High School, James Sheahan Catholic High School, Mackillop College, Parkes High School, St Raphael's Catholic School and St Stanislaus' College.
upstART22 continues to Sunday, December 11 at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
