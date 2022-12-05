Boorowa News
Regional artists showcased in Cowra

Updated December 7 2022 - 8:31am, first published December 6 2022 - 10:26am
An artwork by Boorowa Central School student, Cheyenne Grocott-Robbins, has won the open section in the upstART22 art exhibition in Cowra.

