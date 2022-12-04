Word in the street: Standing as one people

Like it or not, whether we be European, Asian, Pacific Islander, Kiwi or of indigenous extraction, whatever, if we call Australia home, we are one and we already have a Federal Government representing all of us, each and every one.
The National Party are formally opposed to an aboriginal voice in parliament, believing '...in empowering local indigenous communities giving them the power at a local level, not creating another level of bureaucracy.' Jacinta Price has a very strong feel for aboriginal needs, feeling they have more concerns in everyday life than worrying about a Voice in Parliament, saying 'What we need now is practical measures, not an idea that lacks complete and utter detail that's based on emotional blackmail'.
The Labor Government will continue to push for the 'Voice' and force us into a referendum but in reality, indigenous peoples have strong support nationwide with an extensive number of agencies. Be part of the 'one', not 'one' apart.
WITS
An important meeting Tuesday next, December 13, a meeting that could determine whether or not we celebrate Australia Day January 26, 2023. The November meeting failed to attract a quorum and couldn't be held. The few attendees perused the program and all appears to be ready. Tuesday's meeting at 7.30pm, Ex-Services Club, needs a solid attendance all committee members and interested citizens are invited to attend.
Australia Day in Boorowa is the day we acknowledge our finest. Sports Award nominations are well and truly due and strong nominations have been received. Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever nominations are currently invited.
WITS
The residents and committee of Carinya Court are going to enjoy a delicious Christmas lunch on December 11. Like the sponsorship for the Christmas Lights Competition, CWP Renewables is again coming to the fore with a generous donation enabling the lunch to happen.
WITS
Talking about Christmas, it is a shame the popular Carols by Candlelight is a no go in 2022. The two years of COVID obviously prevented Carols in 2020-21. I wonder if the reason for no event this year is the level of organization, lack of acts or lack of support from Hilltops Council? Irrespective of why, the event isn't on and we can only hope Carols will be back in 2023.
WITS
Boorowa will host the 2023 Australian Combined Carriage Driving Championships Easter of next year. The Hilltops region should look at the Showground as a jewel in its crown with the potential to be developed as a top class venue attracting top class events such as the carriage driving.
Great to see the horse pavilion approaching completion. Rock and cement retaining walls in place. A true gem in the showground's amenities.
WITS
Murphy goes into the confessional box after years of being away from the church. He pulls aside the curtain, enters and sits himself down. There's a fully equipped bar with crystal glasses, vestry wine, Guiness on tap and liqueur chocolates on hand. The walls are covered with photographs of women in state of undress.
Murphy hears the priest come in and says, "Father, forgive me, I think it's been a while since I've been to confession and I must say the confessional is much better than it used to be."
The priest replies, "Get out you idiot! You're in my side!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.