Word in the street: Standing as one people

Talking about Christmas, it is a shame the popular Carols by Candlelight is a no go in 2022. The two years of COVID obviously prevented Carols in 2020-21. I wonder if the reason for no event this year is the level of organization, lack of acts or lack of support from Hilltops Council? Irrespective of why, the event isn't on and we can only hope Carols will be back in 2023.