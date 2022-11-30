The Rye Park Progress Association is leading a concerted effort to retain the Rye Park School as a community asset and prevent it going into recess next year due to falling enrolments.
Secretary of the association, Claude Morson, said letters have been sent to Local Member, Wendy Tuckerman, and to the Department of Education (DoE) pleading for a reversal of a decision to put the school into recess in 2023. He fears if the two year recess goes ahead assets will be stripped from the school and any hope of re-opening will likely be lost.
In a letter Mr Morson wrote to the NSW Shadow Minister for Education, Prue Carr, he described the response he received from Wendy Tuckerman as showing she has "effectively washed her hands of the issue and, instead of advocating on behalf of her constituents, is supporting the bureaucratic line".
"On their part, Education bureaucrats, who previously stated that the 'DoE does not close schools, the community does', have been deaf to the strong community reaction in support of the school," he said.
In his original letter to Ms Tuckerman, Mr Morson fully outlined the Rye Park Progress Association (RPPA) concerns, the letter follows:
"I am writing on behalf of the Rye Park Progress Association (RPPA) to seek your active support for the ongoing operation of Rye Park Public School.
"The school, located in the Hilltops village of Rye Park approximately 20km from Boorowa and 45km from Yass, services a small community and has undergone peaks and troughs in enrolments - currently at four students and possibly declining to two next year.
"However, offsetting this are the active initiatives by school staff, the RPPA and community members to attract new enrolees for the future.
"The community is gravely concerned for the future of our school as it is an essential part of the village. Apart from the volunteer-run RFS facility and the Showground, the school is the only form of public infrastructure in the village.
"It's loss will see a decline in the status and viability of the village; a decline that the RPPA and residents are keenly determined to arrest.
"Rye Park has had a primary school since 1876 and this facility has educated generations of residents of the village and its surrounds. The school plays an important part in our local community:
"We understand that the Education Department is proposing to place the school in "recess".
"However well intended, it is improbable that once mothballed, a school can be returned to service. It is an enormous leap of faith to expect potential enrollees to consider an education facility that needs to be restarted.
"Small village schools don't have the capacity to withstand the pressures of staff changes, parent sentiments or social trends.
"We believe that with the new leadership at the school and local and regional initiatives making the area an attractive option, our community will see more families moving to our community in the near future.
"While improvement in numbers is a medium term expectation, there are shorter term initiatives that could improve the school's viability. We understand that there is interest from out-of-area families in the educational opportunities that small class sizes and dedicated teaching staff can provide.
"While your office made reference to 'enrolment campaigns' for the school, we understand that most of the effort has been by school staff and community members.
"There is scope for the Education bureaucracy to lend its support for the reimaging of the school as a dedicated learning centre providing special attention for children with different learning needs.
"The dedication and enthusiasm of the current Relieving Principal also needs to be acknowledged. As a local, she adds a special dimension to the school.
"We believe Rye Park Public School is the best place to educate our local children, where they can be part of our local community, a place of nurturing and belonging. For our community to thrive, we need to retain a primary school that contributes to and engages with the everyday life of our village.
"We seek your support to keep the school open and respectfully seek your advice and advocacy in this matter."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.