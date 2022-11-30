It is one of the very few examples of various levels of government giving back to the community in the village. Without the school, the village loses its community identity.

The current teacher is a Rye Park local and has closed the circle in bringing her dedication and enthusiasm back to her local community to share with our future generations.

Locals are engaged in the running of the school - it is the largest single employer within the village with seven people currently providing services to the school.

Students initiate and take part in community-run events such as the annual biggest morning tea. Similarly, teaching staff utilise the village as a dynamic learning laboratory, interacting with the community on regular village walks and outings as part of the education program.

The community joins with the school to mark special occasions such as Education Week.