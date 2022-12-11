Performance drives prime lamb success

Focus on the profitability of prime lamb has been lost as the road map for lamb continues to be potholed by ever new changes in direction.
Lamb has always had a massive advantage over beef for eating quality for two reasons:
1. Age (tenderness).
2. Intramuscular fat.
Jon Harpley of Willows Prime Lamb Genetics says the food service industry has remarked that lamb is the most resilient meat to over cooking due to these two facts and that the whole carcase could be used, as all primal cuts are tender.
"Improving growth means lambs are reaching slaughter younger and have a lower cost of production, so growth is the main profit driver for prime lamb producers and also drives eating quality," Mr Harpley said.
"Genomic testing technology will provide some assistance to manage eating quality, and we participate here with our Willows Prime Lamb Genetics rams used in the nucleus flock, but benefits to industry while promising are currently limited."
Mr Harpley said marbling has been promoted as the new profit driver for lamb, yet older lambs, slower growth and grain feeding simply mean increased costs.
He said branding is necessary when you have a point of difference such as marbling but the owner of the brand will always determine how value in the value chain is distributed, including price to the producer.
Is such a value chain going to be any more profitable than a competitive market based on the simplicity of supply and demand?
"Willows Prime Lamb Genetics deliver industry leading maternal and terminal genetics to commercial producers. We focus on performance per hectare and cost of production," Mr Harpley said.
"We can directly compare our genetics with all other seedstock suppliers in the industry as most seedstock producers participate in the largest progeny testing program going, LAMBPLAN.
"Our rams are for commercially focused producers who want a supplier of genetics whose interests align with their own," Mr Harpley said.
