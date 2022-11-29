Join in the fun of the National Cherry Festival

The 2022 Young National Cherry Festival is this weekend.
The festival program is online and once again jammed packed with plenty of events, fun and entertainment to celebrate the start of the cherry season in Young.
"The program for the 2022 Woolworths National Cherry Festival is now available online as the countdown for the popular Young event gets underway," the committee said.
"The Festival will be presented from Friday 2 December through to Sunday 4 December and there are both time honoured traditional elements mixed with some fun new activities and attractions."
On top of being able to view the program online locals and visitors alike will be able to download a copy directly onto their devices.
"The online version of the program can be downloaded and is available on both Hilltops Region and National Cherry Festival's Facebook Pages and can also be found at nationalcherryfestival.com.au. https://nationalcherryfestival.com.au/online-program/," the committee said.
"The hard copy edition is a convenient pocket size and offers clear timelines with a map and colourful images.
"It is available at the Hilltops Visitor Centres and Council offices."
Day one of the Festival is always popular with locals coming together at Anderson Park for plenty of fun with music, entertainment as well as the announcement of the Cherry Queen and Charity Queen.
"The Festival starts on Friday 2 December with fireworks, whip-cracking, and live music and then continues throughout the weekend," a committee spokesman said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
