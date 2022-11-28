Boorowa News
Hilltops Council has received more than $900,000 to fill potholes

By Newsroom
Updated November 29 2022 - 11:53am, first published 9:17am
Hilltops Council will soon start receiving funds totalling $943,321.42 for urgent pothole repairs, under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.

Local News

