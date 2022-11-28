Another loss for the Crocs but confidence high

The mighty Boorowa Crocs travelled to Harden on Saturday to play Temora for the first time in the new competition.
Harden's wicket threw up a few question marks, and the outfield was lightning fast.
Captain Josh Carmody won the toss and elected to bat.
It was tough going early on, with Matty Canellis getting unlucky early caught behind.
James Green and Carmody steadied the ship, but scoring was tough.
Carmody was caught for 24, and when James Green fell for 11 just before drinks - the renowned Boorowa Collapse was at the door.
The rest of the order fell for less than 10 each and the Crocs were bundled out for 94.
Nick Dwyer finished in the red ink and is currently $1.45 favourite for highest season average with the bat.
The Crocs went hard early in search of wickets during their bowling innings.
Brendan Whitechurch produced a seed with the second ball of the innings to clean up middle stump.
Temora took their chances and quickly got to 1-50odd.
Josh Carmody brought himself on from the Southern End and took a quick 2-30.
Jason Stuart came on from the Northern End with his slow/slow right arm seamers and quickly grabbed three wickets.
There was a sniff of a chance for victory, but the Temora team passed the total six wickets down.
Another loss for the Crocs, but there's light at the end of the tunnel. A score of 180 plus is needed to kick-start the season.
Player's Player was bowling 12th man Stuart for his 3-17, who understandably wasn't trusted to swing the willow this week.
Vinnie Ryan and Josh Carmody also snagged votes for their leadership and field placements.
Champagne Moment was Matty Ackland's screamer at first slip.
The T20s start this week with the Crocs playing their first short-format game against Stockinbingal (venue TBC).
Stump Mike also was made aware that celebrity Boorowa Cricket All-Star Gerard Ryan played a career game the previous Saturday for Boorowa.
It's been reported that Gerard registered, swung the willow with confidence and took a catch at mid off. We're looking forward to a big season from Ryan across both grades.
B grade Big Bottles had a forfeit this past weekend and will continue their campaign this weekend against Bribbaree.
