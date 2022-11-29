Jess Croker and Nikita Shean, both from Boorowa, are furthering their careers in nursing.
Jess Croker has recently graduated from the University of Canberra as a registered nurse.
Jess has been at Burrowa House as a Registered Nurse to gain some experience close to home and she has recently been offered a job at the Young District Hospital.
Friend and colleague, Greta Campbell said, "this will be an opportunity for Jess as she takes the step to work alongside experienced workmates in the nursing industry".
"Jess has a passion for Rural Health and will certainly be an asset to our area." Greta said.
Nikita Shean also a graduate of the University of Canberra, has recently been appointed Nursing Unit manager of cardiothoracic at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney.
Since starting at Royal North Shore in 2017, she has successfully completed a postgraduate degree with Honours in Cardiovascular Nursing as well as a Masters in Applied (Nursing) Management.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.