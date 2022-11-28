Boorowa's CBD was a hive of activity last week as people gathered to watch an empty blade trailer trial through the town.
The November 24 trial was used to assess whether components for the Flyers Creek wind farm at Blayney could be transported through the town without major modifications to hard infrastructure in the CBD.
The trial was conducted by ARES Group and GE who are responsible for the transport operation.
A spokesman for ARES Group, Davorin Jelaca, said, "GE/Ares supported by NSW Police completed the blade trailer trial run through Boorowa last week with great success.
"The trailer navigated the corner and subsequent bend past the War Memorial just as was predicted via Ares desktop AutoCAD studies.
"This confirmed the planning which did not require any civil works to be undertaken in the Boorowa township.
"The trial revealed that small branch trimming on one tree was required, with Ares communicating those requirements to the Hilltops Council.
"Along with the NSW Police, the regional TfNSW representative was in attendance to view the outcome of the trial.
"The local community came out to watch the trial run. The feedback was great with plenty of support." He said.
The company is contracted to deliver the components from Port Kembla via the Hume Highway, the Lachlan Valley Way and Mid-western Highway at Cowra, to the Flyers Creek wind farm site near Blayney over coming months.
Police and escort vehicles accompanied the oversize load for traffic control.
The blade trailer was carefully maneuvered down Marsden Street, through a roundabout and across the bridge towards Cowra.
In preparation for the trial Hilltops Council removed a boulder from a roundabout.
The whole operation was over in minutes and involved staff from ARES walking behind, remotely using controls to help guide the rear of the trailer down the street, around the roundabout and onto the bridge over the Boorowa River.
Cowra is also on the transport route but a similar trial there was delayed from Thursday.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.