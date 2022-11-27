Members of Boorowa's Anglican parish have notified police of recent vandalism which targeted the recently restored lych gate and pioneers' fence at St John's Church.
The lych gate was daubed with graffiti, a lamp cover was broken, and the fence sustained the kind of damage which would have required significant force.
Established in 1928, the lych gate is a memorial to men from the parish who served in World War I, and the fence, built in memory of district pioneers, was constructed largely by returned servicemen as part of their rehabilitation following war experiences.
In the days when little counselling was available, it was a means by which men damaged in mind and body could work their way back to a peaceful and stable life.
The lych gate project was over-seen by the then Rector of the parish, the Rev Fredrick William Rettie, who, as a Chaplain to the Australian Imperial Force, had experienced the mud and blood of the Western Front.
Names of local men from the parish who served were inscribed on the lamp cover, part of which has now been broken.
Members of the Anglican parish have expressed their disappointment that some in the community have such little respect for a memorial which commemorates people who made the supreme sacrifice in order to preserve the peace and democracy that we all enjoy.
Considerable work and expense was required to restore both the lych gate and the fence, and a generous grant was made available by the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
Further work and expense will now be needed to repair the damage.
