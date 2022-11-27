Boorowa News
Police notified after vandals damaged the Memorial Gate at St John's Church

By Derrick Mason
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:35pm, first published November 28 2022 - 9:46am
Members of Boorowa's Anglican parish have notified police of recent vandalism which targeted the recently restored lych gate and pioneers' fence at St John's Church.

Local News

