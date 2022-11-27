The 89th Annual Conference of the United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) was held at Bankstown with over 150 branch members attending each day.
On the presentation day the Honourable Margaret Beasley AC KC, Governor of NSW and Patron of the United Hospital Auxiliaries presented the 12 life members with badges and certificates.
Boorowa's Judy McGuiness was awarded life membership and we are very proud of such a dedicated member.
Judy was recognised for her contribution in the health field and as a fund raiser and vocal supporter of health initiatives.
The energy, vitality and the friendship she displays has been a pillar of strength for the Auxiliary for over thirty years.
The United Hospital Auxiliary of NSW presented the Andrea Mulligan OAM Trophy for the most money raised by a Multi Purpose Service in 2022 and the recipient was Boorowa Auxiliary.
A Certificate of merit was also awarded to the Boorowa Hospital for raising over $20,000 in 2021/2022.
Boorowa President Sandi Piper congratulated Judy on her life membership and being a pillar of strength in the Auxiliary. She then thanked our amazingly generous community for all their help and support and said "It could never happen without you". The hard workers of the committee were also thanked.
Our final fundraiser for this year is a Christmas Raffle. First Prize is a choice of a minute grab at the IGA or a Christmas Hamper filled with goodies.
Raffle tickets will be on sale on December 2, 9 and 10.
In other community news Australia Day nominations for Boorowa close today in the following categories:
Nominations can be made by contacting the Australia Day Committee directly via Sharon Meere 0415207541 and Jenene Hurley 0427853098.
