Boorowa News

United Hospital Auxiliary recognises Judy McGuiness

Updated November 29 2022 - 4:34pm, first published November 28 2022 - 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa's Judy McGuiness with the Andrea Mulligan OAM trophy. Photo supplied

The 89th Annual Conference of the United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) was held at Bankstown with over 150 branch members attending each day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.