Word in the Street: Blade trial stops traffic

Last Thursday they had a trial run of the huge long vehicles used to carry wind turbine blades to Blayney.
The rig was 80metres plus long and with seven escort vehicles ran almost the length of the entire block. The 'procession' got through the town all right and over the bridge. No blade this time, but confidence should be high when blades are on board.
I cannot be in any way complementary when it is obvious they have disregard for the general public. Why have this rehearsal in a peak traffic time in the township? Cars banked up on side roads, behind and the northern approach. Apparently the real deal will be carried on in the early morning hours, but some inconvenience will be experienced.
If the company needs to move components from Port Kembla inland, surely more manageable components could be considered and designed with transport in consideration. With all involved last Thursday, I shudder at the thought of the cost, but wonder, 'Do they give a hoot!'
WITS
If you were the Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change, responsible for making decisions affecting millions of people, and a conference involving eminent scientists and engineers with years of experience in complex power systems, including nuclear energy, wouldn't you make an effort to attend and hear what they have to say and ask a few questions? Despite being invited several times, Chris Bowen couldn't be bothered to take a two minute walk from his office to take it in. I can only hope he is not rushing us into an energy crisis, thinking he knows better than the experts. This rush to renewables, wind and solar, can't have a good result in the projected time frame. Too much! Too soon!
WITS
I may be a little old fashioned, but one thing I think we should not meddle with, and should be taught accurately in our schools is history. We can't change history, and shouldn't try, remembering it is history that shapes our future. I read of a Sydney Public School who were rehearsing an historic play depicting Captain Cook colonising Sydney after sailing here in 1788. That's akin to the young fellow thinking Australia Day celebrates Cook sailing into Sydney Harbour in a midget submarine. Heaven forbid! Let's get it right. Cook discovered the East Coast of Australia in 1770, only landing for any time at the site of Cooktown on the Endeavour River to repair his ship that had hit the reef. Arthur Phillip brought the First Fleet here in 1788. Our history is important and must be preserved, well entrenched in our school curriculums, and taught accurately.
WITS
The Labor Government is hoping to get its Industrial Relations reforms through Parliament before the summer recess. Why the rush to push something through so quickly when decisions could have dire consequences for small businesses. Currently, modern workplace relations sees workers more inclined to negotiate with employers. Is the argument for change more aimed at giving the Unions greater influence. I honestly believe they are already pseudo government spokesmen. We should urge the Government to take their time, create a good balance between employers and the workforce. But most importantly, if it has passed at time of reading, just hope they've got it right.
WITS
A woman in labour, having a baby, suddenly shouted, "Shouldn't! Wouldn't! Couldn't! Didn't! Can't!" "Don't worry," said the doctor, "they're contractions!"
