Word in the Street: Blade trial stops traffic

I may be a little old fashioned, but one thing I think we should not meddle with, and should be taught accurately in our schools is history. We can't change history, and shouldn't try, remembering it is history that shapes our future. I read of a Sydney Public School who were rehearsing an historic play depicting Captain Cook colonising Sydney after sailing here in 1788. That's akin to the young fellow thinking Australia Day celebrates Cook sailing into Sydney Harbour in a midget submarine. Heaven forbid! Let's get it right. Cook discovered the East Coast of Australia in 1770, only landing for any time at the site of Cooktown on the Endeavour River to repair his ship that had hit the reef. Arthur Phillip brought the First Fleet here in 1788. Our history is important and must be preserved, well entrenched in our school curriculums, and taught accurately.