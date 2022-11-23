Boorowa girl, Jess Croker, has recently graduated from University of Canberra as a registered nurse.
Jess is the daughter of Wendy McKay and Raymond Croker.
Since leaving Boorowa Central school, Jess has been following her dream to become a nurse.
Jess has been at Burrowa House as a Registered Nurse to gain some experience close to home.
She was recently surprised by a job offer at the Young District Hospital.
Friend and colleague, Greta Campbell said, "this will be an opportunity for Jess as she takes the step to work alongside experienced workmates in the nursing industry.
"Jess has a passion for Rural Health and will certainly be an asset to our area.
"I wish Jess well in her career and congratulate her on achieving her RN status," Greta said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
