Boorowa Rotary Makers and Growers Community Markets are on again this Saturday, November 26.
At the markets you'll find food, craft and products grown, made and prepared by local people.
The markets are held in the grounds of the Boorowa Courthouse Park.
Rotary representative, Lyn Diskon, said its great to see the markets growing, serving the local community and attracting people to Boorowa.
"Let's tell everyone about it and keep growing our Markets to be one of the best in the region." She said.
The next market will be on Saturday, December 17, there will be no markets in January and they will resume on Saturday, February 25.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
