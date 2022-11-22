Rain halts play and Duckworth Lewis system sees Crocs defeated

The Mighty Boorowa Crocs travelled to Cootamundra last weekend for the second time in two weeks for a game at Albert Park.
Boorowa Skipper Josh Carmody sent the Coota team into bat again, and Brendan Whitechurch and Chris Dwyer were given the new ball to start the bowlings innings for Boorowa.
Whitechurch proved that age is just a number as he fired in from the Northern End with pace, bounce and quality line and length.
He bowled eight overs straight, finishing with 1-22.
Chris Dwyer scalped 3-15 off his 4 opening overs - however he'll be the first to admit that he wasn't exactly using the pitch at all to get the wickets, and he probably benefited from Whitechurch's relentless line and length.
Skipper Carmody bowled his eight overs straight and felt the brunt of Coota batter Matt Berkery's bat more often than not.
A tough chance was put down with Berkery on 30-odd, and the Crocs were made to pay as Berkery put on a display of power hitting, finishing on 102.
Carmody ended up with 2-54, wickets also went to brother Jacob Carmody and Jason Stuart.
Berkery's innings was the profound contributor to Coota's score of 187.
Some good, sharp fielding resulted in great catches to Matt Ackland, Jamie Golden, Chris Dwyer, Matt Rowley and Jacob Carmody.
It seems as if Golden's twin brother must have been playing last week - as he was a new man in the field and led from the front with energy and intent, both in the field and wicket-keeping.
Boorowa went into bat with the clouds hovering above - threatening rain.
Matty Canellis and Chris Dwyer opened the batting and set to work.
Canellis looked in fine form, driving the ball beautifully and finishing on 39. Jamie Golden looked good with the stick also, smashing a quickfire 20.
The game was stopped after 20-odd overs due to the rain falling, but as both teams had batted at least 20 over, Coota was awarded the winners on the Duckworth-Lewis system.
FInal scores - Coota 8-187 def. Boorowa 7-114 (rain stopped play).
Another great game of cricket played in a good spirit. The Crocs haven't had a win yet, but they are finding their way in their new comp.
Player's Player went to Brendan Whitechurch for his blistering opening spell. Votes also went to Matty Canellis and Chris Dwyer. Vinnie Ryan also grabbed a vote for his sledging efforts from deep deep mid wicket somewhere near Echuca.
Champagne Moment was split between Golden's catch in Gully, Ackland's First Slip screamer and Canellis' strong on drives for six early in his innings.
Special Mentions to Scott Cox and Matt Rowley who looked prime to raise the bat this weekend if the weather Gods hadn't interfered.
In other news - some sense of balance in the world was restored this week with the Aussies destroying the Poms in the three match ODI series 3-0.
England's World Cup win has quickly been forgotten, as the Aussies showed their class - proving that T20 isn't even a real game.
Bring on the Ashes next year.
Stump Mike is tipping Travis Head to become one of the premier batters in the world over the coming 12 months and almost single-handedly keep the urn in our safe hands.
Local legend Nath Lyon might grab a quick 30 odd wickets too, just for good measure.
The Crocs will face Temora in Harden this Saturday as the Boorowa ground is still out of action due to the weather.
