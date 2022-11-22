An empty blade trailer run trial is expected to happen this Thursday through Boorowa and Cowra for the delivery of components to the Flyers Creek wind farm at Blayney.
ARES Group which is in charge of the transport operation for the wind farm, advised this week that the trial run will be on the Lachlan Valley, the Mid Western Highway and the Eurrowanbang Road near Carcoar weather permitting.
The trial will be any time between 10am and 3pm Thursday.
The proposed Flyers Creek wind farm near Blayney will consist of 38 wind turbine generators with blades up to 70 metres long and tower sections 4.3 metres in diameter and 30 metres long
The company behind transport of the components for GE Renewables, ARES Group outlined that more than 300 oversized loads will be transported through Cowra and Boorowa from Port Kembla for the project with deliveries "purposely scheduled for night time".
The loads are expected to make their way from port up the Hume Highway, onto the Lachlan Valley Way through Boorowa, turning onto the Mid-western Highway at Cowra before the final leg of the journey to Flyers Creek near Blayney.
According to the Transport Management Plan put together by ARES Group for GE Renewables in April this year the components will include.
The trial run is expected to determine if there are any pinch points on the route and what modifications may be needed.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
