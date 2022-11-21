Boorowa gymnastics hosts interclub comp

Last Saturday Boorowa Gymnastic Club hosted an interclub competition with gymnasts from Young PCYC.
The competition comprised two sections.
The first was the Stepping Stones Recreational competition where gymnasts each perform 11 different age specific activities.
These comprise developmental skills for handstands, cartwheels, forward rolls and skipping on floor, as well as skills on low and high bars, trampoline, airboard, beam, parallel bars and the cylinder.
Twenty three boys and girls, ranging in age from five to 13, took part in this section.
This was followed by a men's and women's artistic competition.
The boys compete on six apparatus (rings, parallel bars, vault, pommel, floor and single bar) and the girls on four apparatus (floor, uneven bars, beam and vault.)
There were two boys competing at MAG Level One and 16 girls at WAG Bronze, Silver or Gold levels.
Both competitions are judged on bandings of Blue, Red, Green and Yellow.
Hannah Brown and Harper Mayne received the highest scores in the six and seven year old Stepping Stones competition respectively.
Claire Corkhill, competing in Gold level, received the highest overall score (Blue banding) in the WAG competition with Ivy Taylor (Gold level), and Finlay Shore and Milly Dymock (Silver level) also scoring in the Blue band.
An enjoyable day was had by all with the gymnasts proud to show their skills to their parents.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.