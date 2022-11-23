The Boorowa community is rallying behind the people of Eugowra with donations of essential goods after recent flooding.
The graphic photos and video footage of the Eugowra flood events hit a chord with several Boorowa residents including Kylie Whittaker and Stella Evans, who kicked off efforts to gather essential items for the devastated town.
"I saw the initial photos of Eugowra and immediately started to think about how I could help, so I decided to co-ordinate the donation of items on behalf of our community," Stella said.
Now through the power of social media, the Boorowa community has joined forces and donations of needed goods have been gathering at the Boorowa IGA where they are being stored and sorted.
Social media posts from the residents of Eugowra themselves, have been guiding the delivery of goods too.
Stella said, "we are able to match deliveries from the information we are receiving from Eugowra on social media".
Last Saturday essential items including drinking water, cleaning products and toiletries were all delivered from Boorowa.
"At this stage efforts are mostly focused on cleaning homes but as needs change, other donations will be delivered. Eugowra have limited storage so deliveries will be staggered. Eugowra will need ongoing support.
"Peta and the team at IGA have played a pivotal role in making this fundraiser possible," she said.
Stella said, "the support from the Boorowa community has been wonderful and demonstrates the power of small country communities and the true Aussie spirit of helping each other out when times are tough. Thank you for your generous donations and support."
The Boorowa Ex-services Club will also be holding Christmas fundraising events for Eugowra.
Stella said she is also aware that Boorowa residents have also recently been impacted from flooding and she urged them to "please reach out to the community, people are very happy and willing to help".
Boorowa is one of many country towns involved in fundraising and the delivery of essential items for the people of Eugowra.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
