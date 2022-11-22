Boorowa residents are being invited to enter the Christmas Light Up competition for Boorowa and surrounds which closes this week.
CWP Community Engagement Coordinator, Lyn Diskon, said the competition is a great way to recognise the residents and business owners who go to great lengths each year to create uplifting Christmas light displays.
"After the dreadful few months of rain which has followed the past few years of COVID, drought and floods, I think we all need a pick-me-up and Christmas light displays are a great way to feel good," Ms Diskon said.
This year, CWP Renewables has partnered with Woolworths Yass to give away $1,700 worth of prizes. Entries are open to all properties within the Boorowa district, including Frogmore, Murringo, Rye Park, Reid's Flat and Rugby.
Participants should ensure that all lights, animations and decorations are in place and activated from 7pm to 9:30 pm on the judging nights, which will take place on December 5 and 7.
There will be five judged categories:
Entries close on Friday, November 25, with winners to be announced on December 9 on Bango Wind Farm's Facebook page.
Entry forms are available from the Boorowa Library, Old Courthouse Arts and Crafts Centre and Boorowa Community Op Shop or they can be download from the Bango Wind Farm website.
The competition will have three judges, including a representative from the Boorowa Business Chamber, Woolworths Yass and one from CWP Renewables/Bango Wind Farm.
