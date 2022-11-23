Word in the Street: Council de-merger debate

What I don't think we really want, or need to see is Brian Ingram, former Mayor and current Hilltops Councillor spruiking de-amalgamation. There he was on the 9 WIN News November 16 spruiking just that.
Councillor Ingram is looking for a plebiscite to take to the people to vote on a proposal to revert to the three Councils of Boorowa, Harden and Young. Cr Ingram said many residents of Hilltops are not happy with the current situation. Maybe?
Also appearing on the News was current Mayor Margaret Roles. Margaret, in a very level headed manner said the cost of returning to the three councils would be quite exorbitant, and in reality, a complete waste of the money spent on establishing the current amalgamated situation.
Margaret's attitude is we should be working toward making the current system work, not tearing it apart.
I don't think we will see Hilltops Council de-merged. Negativity is destructive and we must push on to a positive outlook and push for success.
December is almost here, time to put up those Christmas lights. The 2022 Christmas Light Competition is on and entries are closing almost now (Fri 25/11) with judging to be held 5-7 December.
Great prizes courtesy of Woolworths Yass and CWP Renewables. Contact Lyn Diskon on Lyn.Diskon@cwprenewables.com for information on entries.
With the comprehensive coverage of floods of late, we must be aware of the great work done by the Emergency Service personnel. Drought, fire, floods, whatever the dramas might be, the Red Cross and their emergency service support teams are on hand to help.
The local Yass/Boorowa Red Cross Emergency Services is currently inviting volunteers to join its ranks and learn how to help in the event our region faces disastrous times.
Volunteers are not required to be members of the Red Cross organisation, but must undertake some training and operational procedures in emergency centres.
A very rewarding experience and if anyone wants to get involved contact Mrs Eileen Hazell on 62277207 or catch up with Louise Baer.
All the flooding we have experienced has seen the call for the raising of Warragamba and Wyangala Dam walls as a flood mitigation initiative.
I don't fully understand how raising the walls will help in rain periods like we have experienced - they'll still fill up and overflow.
They talk about lowering levels prior to a rain event and you can guess what will happen then - we'll have a drought. Australia - a land of droughts and flooding rains. Just hope the experts know what they're doing.
A truck driver stopped at a roadside diner to grab some lunch. He ordered a cheeseburger, a coffee and an apple pie.
Just as he was about to start eating, three big hairy bikers walked in. The first biker grabbed the trucker's cheeseburger and scoffed it down, the second biker grabbed the coffee and downed it in one gulp, while the third biker ate the trucker's apple pie.
The truck driver didn't do anything or say a word as all this went on, the trucky simply paid the waitress and left. The first biker said to the waitress, "He ain't much of a man is he?"
"He's not much of a driver either!" the waitress replied, "He just backed his 18-wheeler over three motorbikes!"
