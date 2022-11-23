Boorowa News
Word in the Street: Council de-merger debate

By John Snelling
November 23 2022 - 11:00am
CWP Renewables and Yass Woolworths have teamed up to sponsor the Boorowa Christmas Lights competition for 2022.

What I don't think we really want, or need to see is Brian Ingram, former Mayor and current Hilltops Councillor spruiking de-amalgamation. There he was on the 9 WIN News November 16 spruiking just that.

