The Boorowa Musical and Dramatic Society met for the last time for morning tea and to disperse funds last week.
The morning tea was held at the Boorowa Courthouse and celebrated the 64 years of entertainment the Society has provided to the Boorowa community.
Hilltops Mayor, Marg Roles, and General Manager, Anthony O'Reilly, were special guests. Mayor Roles participated in the presentation of cheques to the Uniting Church, the Anglican Church, St Patrick's Catholic Church, Boorowa Museum and the Courthouse Arts and Crafts Co-op.
Speeches were given by Choir President, Bede Morrisey and Secretary and Conductor, Peter Roberts, who also assisted with the cheque presentations, special mention was made of Mary Corcoran as the talented pianist for the choir.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
