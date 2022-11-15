A crowd gathered at the Boorowa War Memorial last week to mark Remembrance Day.
Master of Ceremonies was RSL sub-branch member, Michael Taylor, and speeches were given by school captains from Boorowa Central School and St Jospehs.
A special part of the day was the presentation of a framed copy of the poem, 'Absence of the Loved One. (A Message in a Bottle)' by local woman Jo Snelling. The presentation was made to the RSL by Jo's husband John Snelling, and the poem is now on display in the Boorowa War Memorial.
RSL sub-branch member, Dean Franklin, delivered the following address. "On the 11th of November 1918 an armistice was signed, ending the hostilities of the first world war, 12 months later the first Remembrance Day was held.
"On the 2nd Anniversary of the signing of the armistice, both France and England unveiled their 'Tombs of the Unknown Soldier' as a symbol for all of a country's unknown dead wherever they fell in the war being remembered. The anonymity of the entombed soldier is the key symbolism of the monument; it could be the tomb of anyone who fell in service to the nation, and therefore serves as a monument symbolizing all of the sacrifices.
"In November 1993 the remains of an Australian soldier who died in the First World War were exhumed from a military cemetery in France. He was one of the 45,000 Australians killed in the war to have no known grave. Except for their nationality, they could not be identified, and were buried beneath headstones bearing the words 'An Australian soldier of the Great War, known unto God.
"Placed in a simple Tasmanian blackwood coffin, the remains lay in state at Villers-Bretonneux in France and at Menin Gate at Ypres in Belgium. They were then returned to Australia, spending another three days lying in state at Old Parliament House in Canberra. Finally, on 11 November 1993 - the 75th anniversary of the Armistice which ended fighting on the Western front - the remains of the Unknown Australian Soldier were interred in the Hall of Memory at the Australian War Memorial.
"The tomb is located in the centre of the imposing structure, set almost flush with the floor, surrounded by a sloping marble border, and topped with a red marble cover. It bears the simple inscription 'An Unknown Australian Soldier Killed in the War of 1914-1918'. The Unknown Australian Soldier represents all Australians who have been killed in war.
"We do not know this Australian's name and we never will. We do not know his rank or battalion. We do not know where he was born, nor precisely how he died. We will never know who this Australian was, he was one of the 45,000 Australians who died on the Western Front.
"This is the reason we wear poppies. We do not glorify war. We remember, with humility, the great and the ultimate sacrifices that were made, not just in this war, but in every war and conflict where our service personnel have fought, to ensure our liberty and freedoms."
