"On the 2nd Anniversary of the signing of the armistice, both France and England unveiled their 'Tombs of the Unknown Soldier' as a symbol for all of a country's unknown dead wherever they fell in the war being remembered. The anonymity of the entombed soldier is the key symbolism of the monument; it could be the tomb of anyone who fell in service to the nation, and therefore serves as a monument symbolizing all of the sacrifices.