Boorowa stops to commemorate Remembrance Day

Updated November 15 2022 - 6:27pm, first published 3:33pm
Two framed copies of the poem 'Absence of the Loved One. (A Message in a Bottle)' by local woman, Jo Snelling, were presented to the RSL by Jo's husband John Snelling. One will be displayed in the War Memorial.

A crowd gathered at the Boorowa War Memorial last week to mark Remembrance Day.

