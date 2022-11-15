Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Cricket finally underway

By Stump Mike
Updated November 15 2022 - 1:30pm, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mighty Boorowa Crocs travelled to Cootamundra for their first game of the season last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.