Cricket finally underway

The mighty Boorowa Crocs travelled to Cootamundra for their first game of the season last Saturday.
In what was supposed to be round 5 of the competition - a month of floods have halted the start to the competition and the boys were keen just to get out on the pitch.
Despite the awful weather, the Coota groundsman prepared a brilliant pitch and it was a great first game for the Crocs in their new competition - the South West Cricket A Grade comp.
Crocs skipper Josh Carmody won the toss and sent Coota in on a green-top pitch. Jacob Carmody and James 'Irish' Green got the new ball duties and set to work.
Carmody proved he hasn't missed a beat since the Grand Final last year, picking up two wickets in a fantastic spell of 8 overs.
Coota were on 75 at the drinks break and were restricted to 146 thanks to some quality off spin from Josh Carmody, relentless line and length from debutant Nick Locke and some variations in length by newly promoted Will Stanley.
Wickets went to Jacob Carmody (2), Stanley (2) and Locke, Josh Carmody and Greeny all one each. Debutant Lachie O'Mara had a blinder behind the stumps and will be a valuable asset to the club this year.
Special mention must go to Jamie Golden for his one over that tested the umpire's wingspan - Golden must have been carrying an injury leading into the game, he was seeing two pitches out there.
Boorowa struggled to gain momentum during the run chase, and despite handy knocks of 30 from Jacob Carmody and 15 from James Green - they never looked like seriously troubling the total and ran out of wickets on 72.
It was a win for the Crocs just to field a team and get out onto the ground to get their season underway.
The Crocs return to Coota this weekend, as the Boorowa Rec Club Oval is still feeling the effects of the poor weather.
Player's Player was Jacob Carmody in a dead-set landslide. Vinny Ryan also secured one vote for his leadership from deep, deep mid wicket somewhere along the Victorian border.
Champagne Moment belonged to Jamie Golden, for showing the courage and determination to get through the game whilst carrying such a debilitating injury. It was all heart from Golden this weekend.
I for one am very excited about the change in competitions for the Crocs, and it will be interesting to see how the new format plays out, with plenty of T20 cricket happening around the Christmas break.
More next week when the pains from England winning another World Cup hopefully subside.
