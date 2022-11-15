The Boorowa Small Business Month breakfast saw a diverse range of business people turn out to hear from expert speakers at Pepper's Cafe.
The theme for the event was connect your business to the right people.
The first speaker was Sydney based specialist in Employer Branding and Human Resources, Malcolm Peak, whose presentation focused on the recruitment situation Australia is currently facing.
In his presentation he looked at ways to implement change into business in order to recruit the right people.
He emphasized it is important to set aside time to manage and connect with your team, in addition how you to present your business through branding, customer service, and general daily operations.
He said, "These are all factors employees are accessing when choosing to work for your business."
He added it is important to treat your recruitment process the way you would engage with a new customer.
Jackie Tewes from Enterprise Plus provided attendees with practical examples and adaptive techniques to rethink the way they do business in order to be effective in a changing world.
In the midst of presentations the town experienced a blackout but presenters were able to carry on with slightly changed presentations.
IT and account keeping specialist, Scott Murray, of Tester Porter Services, used his presentation to provide a hands-on Xero (accounting software) tips and tricks presentation using technology which he was able to deliver even through the blackout.
Boorowa Business Chamber President, Garrett Robinson, thanked the small businesses who attended for their support of the event, Hilltops Councillors and staff, and the presenters for putting together a successful Small Business Month breakfast.
The next Boorowa Business Chamber Breakfast meeting is scheduled for Wednesday December 14.
In 2023 business breakfasts for the Boorowa Business Chamber are scheduled on the second Wednesday of the month from 7.30am.
For the latest information on these events follow the Boorowa Business Chamber Facebook Page or join the Chamber as a 2023 member to be added to the mailing list by emailing boorowabusinesschamber@gmail.com.
NSW Small Business Month, is an initiative of the NSW Government. It is the only dedicated festival of activities for small businesses in NSW.
