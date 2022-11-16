Ford wins major club award at Boorowa Car Club

The annual awards night for the Boorowa Car Club was last week.
President, Angus Mitchell, reported the awards presentation had been well received by members.
Wayne Millynn took out the Boorowa Car Club car of the Year and best Ford for his Ford Falcon XY GT 1971.
John and Virginia Keighley took out the Presidents Award and best European for his Bristol and Gary Carter took out the best Asian for his 117 Isuzu.
Other award winners included, Luke Howarth for his Matchless motorbike, Peter Sykes for his Chev Sloper, Alan and Fran Byrne for their FB Holden and 1929 Chev.
Members of the Boorowa Car Club will be heading to Young this Saturday to take part in the car show at the Brocky Pit Stop Memorabilia Museum, 59 Thompson's Road, Young (Burrangong).
A number of other clubs from Canberra and surrounding locations are also expected to attend the show. Gates will open at 11am, all welcome.
