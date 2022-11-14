Boorowa received 70mm of rain over the weekend but the flood impact is nowhere near as severe as three weeks ago according to local SES spokesman, Dalwyn Taylor.
Mr Taylor said the Boorowa River is certainly swollen as a result of the weekend rain, but the evacuation of properties including the Boorowa Caravan Park had not been necessary.
A spokesperson for the Park on Monday confirmed there had been no evacuations and water had entered only one corner of the park from the Boorowa River.
The SES had issued a watch and act warning in the early hours of Monday morning which had included parts of Park Street, parts of Market Street, Boorowa Caravan Park and low lying areas along the river side, to prepare residents in the event they might need to evacuate.
Mr Taylor said the Lachlan Valley Way at Boorowa remained open, but the wet weather had impacted already damaged roads and he urged motorists to take care when driving.
He added there have been a number of causeways damaged in the Reids Flat area.
According to the information last updated on the Hilltops Council web site at 8.30am on Monday, November 14, the following roads are closed.
Ballyryan Road
Brial Creek Road
Brial Street
Cocomingla Road
Corringle Lane
Geegullalong Road
Harrys Creek Road
Hughstonia Road
Kennys Creek
Old Wheeo Road
Meads Lane
Mt Darling Road
Scott Street
Tarrants Gap Road
Tangmangaroo Road
Trucking Yards Road
Alderley Lane
Ardnaree road
Barwang Road
Bowlers Road (Monteagle)
Bribbaree Road
Chums LaneOpen (one way)
Issacs Road
Maimuru Road
Jerrybang Lane
Monteagle Stock Route
Rosewood Lane (Monteagle)
Temora Road
Brennans Lane
Bundarbo Bridge
Huntleigh Road, closed at the causeway
McMahons Reef Road Bridges
Nanangroe Road
Wombat Creek
Currawong Road (Kingsvale)
For more information on road closures go to the Hilltops Council website at https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/services/road-closures/ or follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.
To stay updated on the latest news from the SES.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
