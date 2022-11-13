Word in the Street: Rally for Australia Day

We are well into November and it's time to think about those good people in our town and district who should be recognized at Australia Day next year. The Boorowa Lions Club organizes the citizen of the Year with Marilyn Miller a good contact regarding information. Rotary Young Achiever has Jenny Carter as a handy contact and the Australia Day Committee also has awards with Sharon Meere and myself as convenient contacts. I have nomination forms for our sporting champion teams or individuals along with Phil Coggins, we're getting those out.
Australia Day in Boorowa is run by a community based committee and a meeting was scheduled for Tuesday of last week. Unfortunately the meeting didn't have a quorum forcing cancelation, but the few attendees did go through the program and all seems to be coming together well.
The next meeting is scheduled for December 13 and a good attendance is required, or sadly, Australia Day 2023 could be in jeopardy. Committee members old and hopefully new are invited to attend.
WITS
The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month has come and gone - Remembrance Day. Boorowa had a moving ceremony held at the War Memorial with not a huge crowd, but a pleasing number in attendance. Dean Franklin delivered an informative and moving address.
On Anzac Day, Dean acting as MC at the luncheon included a poem by my wife Jo entitled 'Absence of the Loved One. (A Message in a Bottle)'. The poem was well received by the people and their round of applause at reading end was a humbling experience for Jo. We resolved to get the poem printed and framed to present to the RSL for the War Memorial and the Services Club. These were presented last Friday, November 11.
Significantly, the poem is inclusive of the reasons we celebrate Anzac and Remembrance Days, encompassing that feeling we all share on these days, that feeling that we should never forget the fallen.
WITS
Front page headline on the Telegraph of Wednesday November 9 read, 'Lesson in Lunacy'. Addressing the 'burnout' of teachers, it was suggested that teachers should see a psychologist if they put on three kg, binge out on mindless TV, always want holidays and crave sugar. How many of us in all walks of life and manner of employment haven't experienced these feelings but don't feel the need to see a 'shrink'.
Far too often we get people who are probably paid big bikkies to come up with somewhat senseless cures for our malaise. Who pays these big bikkies? The tax payer.
Teachers may find the job a little stressful, but seeing a psychologist is not a solution, whereas reducing the curriculum content considering relevance and allowing some more time for preparation would help. From my time in teaching, I found the rewards came from the successes experienced by the students. I will admit, the job has changed, but those rewards are still there.
WITS
Yesterday I saw a guy spill all his Scrabble letters on the road. I asked him, "What's the word on the street?"
If you're reading this you realise you can get Word in the Streets in the Boorowa News, but tipping all my Scrabble tiles on the road could be an alternative. Now I can hear you say, 'Probably make more sense!'
Who was it that said 'People can be so unkind!' You got it, Kamahl.
