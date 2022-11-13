Word in the Street: Rally for Australia Day

We are well into November and it's time to think about those good people in our town and district who should be recognized at Australia Day next year. The Boorowa Lions Club organizes the citizen of the Year with Marilyn Miller a good contact regarding information. Rotary Young Achiever has Jenny Carter as a handy contact and the Australia Day Committee also has awards with Sharon Meere and myself as convenient contacts. I have nomination forms for our sporting champion teams or individuals along with Phil Coggins, we're getting those out.