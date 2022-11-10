Boorowa News

Health authorities issue mozzie warning

By Debbie Evans
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 3:43pm
Residents urged to cover up against mozzie threat

Hilltops residents who are spending a lot of time outdoors are being urged to protect themselves against mosquitoes as they are not just a nuisance - some can also carry and transmit diseases.

