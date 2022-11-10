Residents urged to cover up against mozzie threat

Hilltops residents who are spending a lot of time outdoors are being urged to protect themselves against mosquitoes as they are not just a nuisance - some can also carry and transmit diseases.
A spokesman for the Murrumbidgee Local Area Health District (MLAHD) said this week, "If you're spending lots of time outside, you're more likely to get bitten."
Mozzies are more active around dusk and dawn, and in areas where there is lots of water.
When you're out and about, make sure you take steps to protect yourself from mozzie bites:
Protect yourself and your family by:
Last mosquito season Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus was detected in NSW for the first time.
A total of 13 confirmed cases (people with severe illness) were notified in NSW last season.
In addition, JE was detected in samples from commercial pig farms in western NSW indicating the virus is likely circulating in the mosquito population.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.