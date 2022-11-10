Spring asthma alert issued by Murrumbidgee Local Area Health District

Acting Director Public Health Unit, Alison Nikitas has issued a thunderstorm asthma alert for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District area.
The alert is current from Thursday, November 10 to Wednesday, November 16 and based on expected thunderstorm activity over those days.
The following advice was provided by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District area.
. Current high pollen counts and the predicted thunderstorms can increase the risk of asthma.
. If you know you have asthma carry your asthma puffer with you at all times and try to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed during the storm period.
. Be aware that thunderstorm asthma can also affect people who have not had asthma before.
. If you have breathing difficulties call 000 or go to your nearest hospital Emergency Department.
You can monitor thunderstorm activity in your region via the Bureau of Meteorology website www.bom.gov.au.
To receive an SMS alert when the pollen counts are high and thunderstorms are predicted, go to; https://science.csu.edu.au/asthma to register, or text the word Asthma to 0417 115 876.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
