That is the quandary facing many landholders across the state as they take count of the rainfall recorded in the past few weeks, not to mention the damage to crops and farm infrastructure.
The flooding rain has certainly posed problems for many and Jim Darmody, Pine Hills, Frogmore, perhaps summed up what many are feeling when he said he has not seen the damage done by floods like this during his time on the family farm.
The Boorowa River and the Gunnary Creek cuts through Mr Darmody's farm, and although he has not been able to get to the fences to check, he expects all have been washed away with many weeks of work in front of him once he can get onto his country.
Collateral damage has been one of the farm dams, which had been filled with runoff prior to the rainfall in the past week.
But the spillway could not handle the extra flow and the water went over the bank, eventually cutting a deep furrow.
"We had 110mm from Thursday to Thursday two weeks ago, and then we had another 78mm in two days this week," he said.
"That last lot of rain has done the damage. The ground is so wet it can't take any more and it's all running off."
Mr Darmody said it ranked with the biggest season he had ever seen.
"You just can't stock our country in a season like this," he said. "The feed is going to collapse soon and start to rot as soon as the weather warms up."
And that will bring many more problems for him, not least will be flies and worms in his sheep.
His lamb marking program has been held up due to the wet and he is understandably worried as to how he will be able to get to husband his stock in time before the warm days set in.
At the time of writing, all that can be seen of the Merino ewes is their heads and backs, with lambs and weaners hidden in the long grass.
Mr Darmody would also have liked to be able to plan for a haymaking program, but at this moment the country is too wet to withstand a tractor and machinery being driven over it.
"I'd like to slash tracks for the sheep to keep them out of the grass seeds but can't even do that," Mr Darmody said.
Mr Darmody is also concerned for the build-up or worms during this wet period.
"I have heard that Barbers Pole is already in the district," he said.
"Every time I get the sheep in the yards I will just have to drench them and put chemical on for flies.
"It could have been a great season. I really feel for those cropping blokes, at least I've got the sheep."
This story originally appeared in The Land.
