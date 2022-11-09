Boorowa News
Australia Day award nominations called

Updated November 24 2022 - 1:12pm, first published November 9 2022 - 3:09pm
Hilltops Mayor, Margaret Roles, is inviting nominations in the Hilltops Australia Day awards.

Nomination forms are now available for various award categories for the 2023 Australia Day celebrations in the Hilltops region.

