Nomination forms are now available for various award categories for the 2023 Australia Day celebrations in the Hilltops region.
Members of the public are invited to nominate individuals and groups across Hilltops who have exhibited outstanding community service over the past 12 months.
Hilltops Mayor, Margaret Roles, said the awards were an important way to acknowledge and thank special people in the community.
Mayor Roles urged members of the public to participate in the nomination process and shine a light on the caring, community spirit and the service shown right across the Hilltops Region in this pandemic year of challenge and change.
"The Australia Day Awards acknowledge the inspirational contribution of local people to our beautiful Hilltops. This is an opportunity to provide formal recognition to residents who have demonstrated an outstanding community service this year, and a contribution to the progress and growth of our area," Mayor Roles said.
Nominations for the following Australia Day Awards in Boorowa are now open:
Nominations for awards organised by specific community groups and organisations can be made by contacting the relevant organisation or Australia Day Committee directly via Sharon Meere 0415207541 and Jenene Hurley 0427853098.
Nominations for Boorowa Australia Day Awards close on Thursday December 1, 2022.
Nominations for the following Australia Day Awards in Harden are now open:
The Harden area includes Harden-Murrumburrah and the villages of Wombat, Galong and Jugiong.
Nominations are to be in writing with a short resume about the person being nominated. Nomination forms are available from Lorraine at Whichcraft Cottage in Murrumburrah.
Nominations for Harden Australia Day Awards close on Friday December 16, 2022.
Nominations for the following Australia Day Awards in Young are now open:
The Young area includes Young and the villages of Koorawatha, Bribbaree, Monteagle, Milvale, Murringo, Bendick Murrell and Maimuru.
Nominations for Young awards close on Friday December 16, 2022. Nomination forms can be found here:
Australia Day - Hilltops Council (nsw.gov.au) Award winners will be announced on Australia Day, 26 January 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.