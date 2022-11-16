School may close

Consultation on the continued operation of Rye Park Public School commenced earlier this year and the outcome is expected soon.
The Boorowa News contacted local member, Steph Cooke, for advice on the situation at the school and through her office received the following reply from the Department of Education.
"Earlier in 2022, consultation began with the community of Rye Park Public School regarding the future operation of the school.
"This process is nearing finalisation and a decision will be made shortly, and the school community appropriately notified.
"Should the school be placed into recess, local families will be supported with enrolment at other nearby schools.
"The Department of Education continually monitors enrolment demand to ensure that the most appropriate educational offering is made available to communities right across NSW.
"In certain circumstances, this may require a review of the continued operation of a school.
"The decision to cease operation of a school and place it into recess is done in consultation with the school community. Placing a school into recess does not mean it is closed.
"Should enrolment demand change, consultation will be undertaken to assess the viability of re-commencing operations,."
"Any changes to the operations of a school will be the subject of consultation with that school community prior to a decision being made on the educational offering," the Department of Education statement said.
Rye Park Public School first commenced operations in 1876.
If the school goes into recess and ultimately closes it will be the third of the "R" schools from across the Hilltops to do so.
Rugby Public School ceased operations and was closed in 2017.
Reid's Flat Public School ceased operation in 2013 and was formally closed in 2014.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
