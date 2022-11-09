Binalong Twilight Festival is on this Saturday from 4pm until late.
Situated in the idyllic town of Binalong, the festival set to be a brilliant event with live music, poetry and delicious food.
In its inaugural year, Binalong Twilight Festival is an intimate festival experience like no other, hosting a curated line-up of regional musicians and poets who hope to inspire and entertain all ages.
Join us in celebrating everything that makes this beautiful local community so special.
Bring your own picnic chairs and rugs, pre-book a delicious picnic hamper from Let's Gather or grab a feed at the venue and settle in for the evening.
Free camping is available nearby at the Oval.
The weekend promises something for visitors and locals alike with the community markets on the next day down near Cafe on Queen so there's no reason not to make a weekend of it.
Tickets are $50pp for 16+, children come free.
Profits from the event will be donated to the Binalong Progress Association to allocate to essential town projects.
To buy tickets,click here or go to https://events.humanitix.com/binalongtwilight
Follow on social media instagram.com/binalongtwilightfestival/ and facebook.com/binalongtwilightfestival.
