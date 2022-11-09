Boorowa News
Inaugural Binalong Twilight Festival this Saturday.

Updated November 9 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 11:41am
The inaugural Binalong Twilight Festival is on this Saturday and Boorowa artist, Josie Laver, will be performing.

Binalong Twilight Festival is on this Saturday from 4pm until late.

