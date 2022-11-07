Word in the Street: Warning on renewables

Don't you just love those ads on TV - love a few - hate most. Some ads are deplorable, some I find hard to comprehend, but some could be described as my favourites. Now I'll put my judgement on the line and say the Cadbury Chocolate ads are my most loved ads. The little girl buying a birthday present for mum, the young boy cheering up the teary girl on a bus and the girl in the service station gets on the blower and says, "I love you Dad!" Three feel good ads, I loved the product, but for me no chocolate. The girl loves her dad - I love the Cadbury ads.