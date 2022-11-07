Word in the Street: Warning on renewables

When will we ever learn was brought home to us when we experienced the 10 hour blackout last week. If the powers to be don't stop this rush to renewable energy and don't decelerate the closing down, the crazy closing down of reliable coal fired generation, blackouts are going to be a disruption in our lives becoming more common. I too can see more severe consequences as our phones also go down.
Without gas, cooking, even boiling water is difficult. All electric homes - bad luck. When a power outage also takes down our phones what do we do in the event of an emergency? I hope I'm not dying to find out.
We are so dependent on reliable power nationwide and if it's gone watch the politicians squirm then. I keep saying it, 'We must learn to walk before we run'. Someone, must do something soon, fear of emissions from coal fired generation has clouded rational thinking. I must do a little research, but my understanding is the coal powered generators are set up and have minimal discharge so why rush to closed them down. Then take in China, India, etc, more emissions in a day than we have in a year.
When will they ever learn?
WITS
A literary critic I ain't, but occasionally I read a book that is a real good read. I love my whodunits and have just finished a book by an unfamiliar author, Charlie Donlea, entitled 'The Girl Who Was Taken'. A critic described it as chilling and suspenseful, gripping the reader from the first page. I must agree.
Get into the library, check out what it offers, and borrow 'The Girl Who Was Taken'. A different whodunit, but a great read.
WITS
Don't you just love those ads on TV - love a few - hate most. Some ads are deplorable, some I find hard to comprehend, but some could be described as my favourites. Now I'll put my judgement on the line and say the Cadbury Chocolate ads are my most loved ads. The little girl buying a birthday present for mum, the young boy cheering up the teary girl on a bus and the girl in the service station gets on the blower and says, "I love you Dad!" Three feel good ads, I loved the product, but for me no chocolate. The girl loves her dad - I love the Cadbury ads.
WITS
Paddy and Murphy are working on a building site and Paddy says, "I'm gunna get the day off, I'm gunna pretend I've gone mad!" so he climbs up the rafters, hangs upside down and shouts, "I'm a light bulb! I'm a light bulb!"
Murphy watched in amazement until the foreman shouts, "Paddy! Go home, you've gone mad."
As Paddy leaves the site, Murphy starts packing his kit up to leave as well. "Where do you think you're going?" asks the foreman.
"Well, I can't work in the bloody dark!" says Murphy.
WITS
In my forty or so years I've called Boorowa home, I cannot recall having rain like we've had recently and have witnessed the biggest flood I can remember. The talk about big floods when the old wooden bridge where Acraman's Bridge now stand used to catch logs and create a dam effect akin to a beaver dam. A chap told me he had a mark of the record flood on his property, this one went 80cm over that, so that's pretty huge.
WITS
Well, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh month I hope we all reflect and remember. Jo's poem "Message in a Bottle" as was read on Anzac Day will be presented to the War Memorial and Ex-services Club, an ongoing chance for reflection.
