Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Word in the Street: Warning on renewables

By John Snelling
Updated November 8 2022 - 10:08am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rush to renewables could have have serious consequences in emergency situations. The close down of goal generated power could lead to more blackouts.

When will we ever learn was brought home to us when we experienced the 10 hour blackout last week. If the powers to be don't stop this rush to renewable energy and don't decelerate the closing down, the crazy closing down of reliable coal fired generation, blackouts are going to be a disruption in our lives becoming more common. I too can see more severe consequences as our phones also go down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.