Dear Sir,
Through your paper I would like to thank the Boorowa community.
You may possibly not have noticed, but we of the Boorowa Musical and Dramatic Society are calling it a day, disbursing our funds and closing down operations after 64 years.
We don't know if you'll miss us, but we'll certainly miss you, our audience, who have generously supported us all that time. The members of the M and D have done their best to amuse and entertain you, in whatever guise they presented themselves, and it has all been great fun and has enriched our lives.
Over the years we've shared a lot of laughter, and of course a few tears, but that's life. In 1958, when most of us were young, we were part of a diverse group of local people gathered together to act and chiefly make music to entertain the community. You the public are the only ones who can really judge how successful we were, but a good number of you always turned up to support and encourage us.
We've had some formidable competitors, with television and the internet transforming people's lives, but we were impressed that you still found time to attend our productions and listen to the music for which we were responsible. No doubt we weren't a patch on the electronic media, but we were local, and that seemed to matter....well, we hoped it did.
It would be impossible to name all those who have played a part in our organisation, but one name, of course, must be paramount. Mary Corcoran set aside a possible professional career to devote herself to marriage and a family and shower her love and musical talent on Boorowa. She has supported and inspired us through the many years in which we were part of the community, enjoying the love and laughter of amateur performance.
Now we are challenged by the advancing age of many members, and find we can no longer attract the membership numbers which are needed to remain viable. Thank you for being such a generous, loyal and, forgiving, audience. We wish every success to those who may play a similar role in the community that we have. Thanks for a great 64 years!
Derrick Mason
