A gas leak impacting Bathurst, Oberon, Wallerawang and Lithgow has been fixed but reignition of services could take weeks.

By Debbie Evans
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 11:44am
Jemena will be assigning additional crews to their staff in Bathurst to help with the safe relight program to restore gas services to individual customers after a leak in the APA Young to Lithgow pipeline.

