Service NSW returns to Boorowa

Service NSW is returning to Boorowa on Monday, November 21, 2022 with its Mobile Service Centre.
A friendly reminder that the dedicated Service NSW team on board can provide support across a broad range of services:
The Mobile Service Centre is a cashless facility and will accept payment by credit/debit cards or cheques.
If you require any further information on our service locations or opening hours, visit service.nsw.gov.au/msc, contact us on 13 77 88
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.