Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Police searching for two missing men in floodwater near Boorowa

Updated November 2 2022 - 1:14am, first published November 1 2022 - 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa at the Dansey's gate.

A second round of flooding on Tuesday at higher levels has ruined even the salvaged possessions of Kerrie and Norm Dansey in North Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.