Title consolidation of two parcels of land is one of the issues responsible for holding back the opening of the Boorowa Horse Arena which was completed in 2021.
The Boorowa News was contacted by Dr Amy Kelly, Secretary of Boorowa Pony Club, asking if the News could speak with Council to find out what is holding up the opening of the arena.
Dr Kelly stated the Club's approaches to Council over several months had not been answered and members of the Club wanted to know when the facility would be available for use.
A statement from Council this week has provided an update indicating that there are two projects running at the showground that are interlinked, that of the completion of the original arena works and a water infrastructure upgrade project.
Council's statement follows;
The construction of the Boorowa Horse Arena was completed during 2021.
To obtain a building certificate, several matters needed to be addressed prior to being approved by a qualified building certifier.
The following are some of the issues that needed to be addressed and their current status.
1. Current identification survey plan/report by a registered surveyor, completed.
However, due to the arena being located on two titles a consolidation needs to occur.
Hilltops Council is waiting on the consolidation of two land titles before an occupancy certificate for the Boorowa Horse Arena can be granted.
The consolidation is in progress, this is the main issue Council are facing.
2. Structural report by a qualified and experienced structural engineer demonstrating that the building, including retaining structures, are suitably constructed for their intended use, completed.
3. Detailed stormwater management plan (relating to the second project mentioned above), including hydraulic calculations, demonstrating that the gutters/downpipes can service a 1:20 year storm event in accordance with the Building Code of Australia. The plan shall demonstrate that stormwater will be properly managed and constructed in accordance with AS3500-3 stormwater drainage, plumbing code of Australia and council's engineering guidelines. The discharge outlet must be to a legal discharge point and designed to comply with Council's engineering guidelines without causing erosion or nuisance, completed
4. Fire safety report by a c10 Fire Engineer demonstrating that the building and its fire safety measures (hydrants, exit signs, required exits, smoke alarms etc.) comply with the Building Code of Australia for a class 9b building. There may be a requirement for a boundary adjustment of the site with adjoining properties to satisfy provisions of the Building Code of Australia, completed
5. Provision of suitable amenities for the development including accessible amenities, at the rate nominated by the Building Code of Australia for a class 9b building This has been ordered and there is a lag period of about 15 weeks
6. Part J report if power or lighting is required in the class 9b building. This will only be done if funds are available.
7. Provisions of a disabled parking bay in accordance with AS2890.6 off-street parking for people with disabilities. A continuous path of travel from this parking bay to the primary building entrance is to be provided in accordance with the Building Code of Australia. This is near completion.
Please note another delay in the project was due to the tender process for the Water Management Program, which we did not receive any tender submissions. This meant Council had and we had to reassess and utilise Council staff, which delayed the program, as they had many competing demands. This project is now finished.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.