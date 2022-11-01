Business event next week

Join the Boorowa Business Chamber and the Young Chamber of Commerce at breakfast workshops designed to help connect your businesses to the right people across the Hilltops Region and beyond.
Earlier this year the NSW Government offered $5,000 to eligible applicants to deliver free events during NSW Small Business Month in November 2022.
The Boorowa Business Chamber and Young Chamber received funding and will be hosting free breakfast workshops for business owners to attend. Participating business owners will learn new skills and new ideas to help navigate the road ahead and get the opportunity to connect and collaborate with other small business owners and operators.
Breakfast details are as follows: Young - Tuesday 8 October 2022 at the Young Services Club. Boorowa - Wednesday 9 October 2022 at Peppers Café.
Breakfast will start at 7am sharp. For catering purposes please RSVP today to mail@hilltops.nsw.gov.au
