Tuppence the Orphan Turbine to be launched in Boorowa

Young local budding artists have had their drawings and artwork published in a new children's adventure book being launched in Boorowa.
Students from Boorowa Central School, St Joseph's Catholic School and Rye Park Public School will attend the book launch and art exhibition for Tuppence the Orphan Turbine, after contributing drawings to accompany the story last year.
The initiative was organised by CWP Renewables and Bango Wind Farm Community Engagement Coordinator Lyn Diskon, who penned the tale about a wind turbine, three kids and their pet dog and bird.
A total of six schools surrounding Bango Wind Farm were each given chapters of the book to read and then illustrate.
"Once the illustrations were completed and collected, we placed them into the story, and that is when Tuppence really came to life," said Ms Diskon.
"We are so pleased to have the wonderful artwork of the students on display and to now donate copies of the book to the schools for P and C fundraising."
Boorowa Central School Assistant Principal Jason Stuart said students in year 4/5 had a fantastic time designing and creating illustrations for the book last year. "We are all very much looking forward to the book launch and seeing our creativity come to life in the pages of the book. This may light a spark in some of our keen writers to pursue writing or illustration further in the coming years," Mr Stuart said.
CWP Renewables CEO Jason Willoughby congratulated the students and Ms Diskon for creating such well-crafted adventure book.
The Boorowa book launch and art exhibition for Tuppence the Orphan Turbine will be held at 12pm, Tuesday 8 November at Boorowa Recreation Club auditorium, 36-44 Market Street, Boorowa. Community members are welcome to attend the event, which will include a book reading by students and afternoon tea. Books will be available for purchase.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
