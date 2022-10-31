Round 6 of the competition kicks off on Saturday when the Orange Vipers host the Midwest Brumbies at Pride Park, Orange and in the other Saturday fixture the Bathurst Platypi travel out to Kennard Park, Wellington to take on the Dubbo Goannas. The Woodbridge teams will be making the trek out to Coonabarabran on Sunday where they will clash with the Castlereagh Cougars. Game times are Under 12s (9.30am), Under 14s (10.30am), Under 16s (11.30am), Under 18s (12.45pm), and Opens (2.00pm). Just a reminder that round 7 sees the Woodbridge teams return to Lawson Oval, Grenfell when they will host the Dubbo Goannas on Sunday 13th November.