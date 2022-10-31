Boorowa News

Updated November 1 2022 - 2:54am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:38pm
Hilltops Council explains arena delays

Hilltops Council is waiting on the consolidation of two land titles before an occupancy certificate for the Boorowa Horse Arena can be granted.

