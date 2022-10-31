Hilltops Council is waiting on the consolidation of two land titles before an occupancy certificate for the Boorowa Horse Arena can be granted.
The consolidation is in progress, this is the main issue Council are facing.
2. Structural report by a qualified and experienced structural engineer demonstrating that the building, including retaining structures, are suitably constructed for their intended use, completed.
3. Detailed stormwater management plan (relating to the second project mentioned above), including hydraulic calculations, demonstrating that the gutters/downpipes can service a 1:20 year storm event in accordance with the Building Code of Australia. The plan shall demonstrate that stormwater will be properly managed and constructed in accordance with AS3500-3 stormwater drainage, plumbing code of Australia and council's engineering guidelines. The discharge outlet must be to a legal discharge point and designed to comply with Council's engineering guidelines without causing erosion or nuisance, completed
4. Fire safety report by a c10 Fire Engineer demonstrating that the building and its fire safety measures (hydrants, exit signs, required exits, smoke alarms etc.) comply with the Building Code of Australia for a class 9b building. There may be a requirement for a boundary adjustment of the site with adjoining properties to satisfy provisions of the Building Code of Australia, completed
5. Provision of suitable amenities for the development including accessible amenities, at the rate nominated by the Building Code of Australia for a class 9b building This has been ordered and there is a lag period of about 15 weeks
6. Part J report if power or lighting is required in the class 9b building. This will only be done if funds are available.
7. Provisions of a disabled parking bay in accordance with AS2890.6 off-street parking for people with disabilities. A continuous path of travel from this parking bay to the primary building entrance is to be provided in accordance with the Building Code of Australia. This is near completion.
Please note another delay in the project was due to the tender process for the Water Management Program, which we did not receive any tender submissions. This meant Council had and we had to reassess and utilise Council staff, which delayed the program, as they had many competing demands. This project is now finished.
Last Sunday, Lara Rathjen and Claire Corkhill, members of the Boorowa Gymnastic Club, attended the 2022 State Junior Gymnastic Championships held at Rooty Hill Gymnastic Centre.
They previously competed at Dubbo and were proud to be selected in the Western Area Team to compete at this competition. The competition is held over three days and is for Mens and Womens Gymnastics Level 3 and 4 competitors and attracts a large number of competitors from around the state.
Both girls performed well on all apparatus. Claire scored 8.68 on floor, 8.16 on beam, 8.9 on vault and 7.71 on bars. Lara scored 8.6 on floor, 7.8 on beam, 8.9 on vault and 8.68 on bars.
Round 5 of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition saw Woodbridge host the Orange Vipers last Saturday at Peak Hill's Linder Oval.
The Woodbridge Under 12s came up against an Orange Vipers team who had won their previous 4 matches by big margins, and this continued on Saturday when they defeated the Woodies 48-8.
In the Under 14s match the Woodbridge girls were able to maintain their undefeated record when they came out on top in a close tussle over the Vipers by 20-10.
It was a tough loss for the Woodbridge Under 16s on Saturday as they had held a 28-16 lead with about 15 minutes left on the clock only to see the Vipers make a strong comeback that culminated in the visitors scoring out wide in the dying seconds to secure a 32-28 victory.
There was not much between the two teams in the opening stanza of the Under 18s match, of which Boorowa's Abby Grant is a member, but Woodbridge were able to go to the break leading 14 nil after a long distance converted try late in the half.
In the second half Woodbridge were too strong for the Vipers and ran in 7 tries to 1 with the final score reading Woodbridge 50 Vipers 4.
The Woodbridge Opens team came agonisingly close to claiming their first competition points of the season when they were locked up at 16 all with the Vipers late in the match but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock and left Linder Oval as the 22-16 victors.
Round 6 of the competition kicks off on Saturday when the Orange Vipers host the Midwest Brumbies at Pride Park, Orange and in the other Saturday fixture the Bathurst Platypi travel out to Kennard Park, Wellington to take on the Dubbo Goannas. The Woodbridge teams will be making the trek out to Coonabarabran on Sunday where they will clash with the Castlereagh Cougars. Game times are Under 12s (9.30am), Under 14s (10.30am), Under 16s (11.30am), Under 18s (12.45pm), and Opens (2.00pm). Just a reminder that round 7 sees the Woodbridge teams return to Lawson Oval, Grenfell when they will host the Dubbo Goannas on Sunday 13th November.
