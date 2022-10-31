Dean Franklin explains why software updates are important

In my last article I talked about the importance of adopting a layered approached to cybersecurity, whether in your business or at home, and I listed 5 suggestions that can be used to protect your home network. In this article I will talk about updating your devices operating system as well as the applications and software that run on your devices and why it is important to do so.
Cybercriminals, malicious programs and viruses can find weaknesses in your software (called vulnerabilities) to access your device. Software providers release updates for their products to correct security concerns and improve functions. Installing regular updates fixes these vulnerabilities to improve your protection and your business's protection from loss of money, data and identity.
Installing software updates as soon as they become available limits the amount of time cybercriminals have to find and use these weaknesses. Updates also provide enhanced features and efficiencies for programs and apps. An update is a new, improved or safer version of a software.
All your personal or business devices including your phone, tablet, computer or laptop use software to run. Software includes:
Many software providers release these free updates for their products, to correct security concerns and improve functionality.
An automatic update is a default or 'set and forget' feature that updates your software when available.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.