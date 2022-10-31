"My tenure with Boorowa and Hilltops Councils I will look back on with some very fond memories," said Mel Whitechurch on leaving Council and starting a new business of her own.
"I was very sad to see the Council chapter end and would like to take the opportunity to thank the Boorowa and Hilltops communities for all their support over the last eight and half years."
Now Mel has taken this opportunity to tackle her next chapter as Melanie Whitechurch Consulting. "I have worked within the Economic Development, Tourism and Events space since completing high school at Boorowa Central in 2009."
Mel said, "I will package up my energy, connections, experience and knowledge to take businesses and events to the next level."
Mel's approach is to create a tailor-made program to meet the requirements and desired outcomes of each client. This includes (not limited to) the following:
"I hope to see the Hilltops Region continue to grow and be recognised as a quality regional food, wine and produce region, offering visitors opportunities to stay and experience its beautiful landscapes and authentic country experiences. The reason we all call it home!"
This week you will see her working with the Boorowa Ex-services Club, helping Garrett and his team take their space to the next level post lockdowns.
If you are looking for assistance to work on the business instead of in the business, Mel is available find her on info@melaniewhitechurch.com or on Instagram @m_w_consulting or via her website melaniewhitechurch.com
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
