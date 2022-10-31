Boorowa News
Tackling a new venture in the Hilltops

Debbie Evans
Debbie Evans
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:33am, first published October 31 2022 - 10:36pm
Melanie Whitechurch discussing plans for the Boorowa Ex-services Club with Club Manager, Garrett Robinson, this week.

"My tenure with Boorowa and Hilltops Councils I will look back on with some very fond memories," said Mel Whitechurch on leaving Council and starting a new business of her own.

