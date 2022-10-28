Funding to plug potholes

Very interesting to read news from Wendy Tuckerman MP that $50million will be available from the NSW Liberal/Nationals Government to help regional and rural councils repair the increasing number of potholes on our roads due to the extreme wet weather. There would not be many roads not in urgent need of repair and councils can now apply for funding from the 'Fixing local Roads Pothole Repair Round'. Fifty million? When you look at fixing the state of our roads, could be akin to trying to put a bikini on an elephant. A huge job but we have to start somewhere.
News Flash: We can no longer drive in the left hand side of the road. We now have to drive on what is left of our roads.
WITS
Well, the Albanese Government has brought in its first budget and I suppose we are left to make our judgements over the next two and a half years. Currently this Government utilizes negative arguments blaming the ousted government for any 'malaise'. The coalition made some mistakes in a very trying three years (drought, fire, floods and pandemic) but we made it through virtually unscathed compared to other countries. Our credit rating is intact, we achieved record unemployment and the economy was growing with our fiscal trajectory faster than anticipated.
The Labor party in many ways utilized the failings to win power, but they didn't inherit a train wreck. They made promises and should be expected to honour them. What more can I say but wish them all the best, but remember, in a few years time the Australian people will judge their efforts,
WITS
Hilltops, we have a problem! Reversing out from in front of IGA last week I had two close calls. A small truck, who could have definitely seen my reversing lights didn't even look like slowing. The truck was immediately followed by a small dark car going too quickly and completely disregarding the reversing lights. I couldn't see either and can only be thankful I was reversing very cautiously.
Therein lies the problem. Reversing from the parking in Pudman Street can be quite hairy, and more than one dingle has occurred. This problem has been mentioned before with suggestions of raising the pedestrian crossovers creating a speed hump. Council should look at this problem and consider that or maybe thirty degree angled parking that would provide more visibility of approaching vehicles when reversing. Another, consider reverse in (rear end) parking meaning vehicles would have to give way. A third improbable idea, install signs saying reversing vehicles have right of way.
If Council doesn't know what a conundrum is, parking in Pudman Street could teach them.
WITS
Declan, Mick and Seamus enter the local pub's weekly raffles, and, to their surprise they each won a prize. Declan a bottle of whiskey, Mick a large turkey and Seamus a toilet brush. The next week they met again in the pub and talked about their prizes. Declan extolled the pleasures of his smooth Irish Whiskey, Mick reported the turkey was the most delicious he had ever tasted. Seamus looked rather glum and when asked about the toilet brush, "It wasn't that great," he said, "I think I'll go back to using paper!"
WITS
The children's book 'Tuppence the Orphan Turbine' will be launched Tuesday November 8, 12 noon at the Recreation Club. Art work inspired by the book and created by local school kids will also be on display.
