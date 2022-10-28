Funding to plug potholes

Very interesting to read news from Wendy Tuckerman MP that $50million will be available from the NSW Liberal/Nationals Government to help regional and rural councils repair the increasing number of potholes on our roads due to the extreme wet weather. There would not be many roads not in urgent need of repair and councils can now apply for funding from the 'Fixing local Roads Pothole Repair Round'. Fifty million? When you look at fixing the state of our roads, could be akin to trying to put a bikini on an elephant. A huge job but we have to start somewhere.